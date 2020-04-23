TD Securities Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

SPB stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$9.26. 518,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,494. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

