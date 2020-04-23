TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Cfra

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cfra from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

