TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

FTI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 6,509,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

