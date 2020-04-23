TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.26. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 310,597 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

