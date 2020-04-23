Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Announces Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 211,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

