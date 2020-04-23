TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.43-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $684-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.37 million.TEGNA also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.43 EPS.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Cfra lifted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

