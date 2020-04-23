TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.17 million.TEGNA also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TEGNA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

