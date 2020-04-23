Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.41. 65,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

