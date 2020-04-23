Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.19. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.53. 10,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.09 and its 200-day moving average is $338.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

