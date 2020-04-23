Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.60. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Shares of TDY traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,167. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

