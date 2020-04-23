Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

TDY stock traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

