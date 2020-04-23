Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

TDY traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.53. 10,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $338.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

