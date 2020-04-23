Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 4,450,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.