Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.51. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,853,263 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,947,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tellurian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.