Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGZ. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.38.

Shares of TSE:TGZ traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.63. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.77.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

