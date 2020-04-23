Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 372,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

