Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.14

News articles about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Texas Instruments’ ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. 5,373,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

