The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect The Coca-Cola to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,797,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

