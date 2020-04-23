The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,027,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

