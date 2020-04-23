The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,106 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 418,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

