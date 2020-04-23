TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 94,253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,055,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days. Currently, 37.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,896. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 313,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

