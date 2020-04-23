Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

