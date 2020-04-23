Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $390.00 at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $365.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $14.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.11. 1,926,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,850. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.68. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.