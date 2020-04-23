TigerCash Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. TigerCash has a market cap of $383,934.94 and approximately $3.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.02209458 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00279306 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

