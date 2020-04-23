TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,057. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

