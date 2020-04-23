TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.69.

Shares of TMR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,344. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

