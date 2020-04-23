Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,155,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

