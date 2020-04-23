Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.78 on Thursday, reaching $1,272.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $864.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

