Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

WMT stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

