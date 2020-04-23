Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 366,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.