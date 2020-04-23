Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,854. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

