Tompkins Financial Corp Has $498,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.