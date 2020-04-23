Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.69. 2,045,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.