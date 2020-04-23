Tompkins Financial Corp Has $62,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $259.68. 156,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,032. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.78. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

