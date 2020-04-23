Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. 8,317,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

