Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.96. 4,059,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,564,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

