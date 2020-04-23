Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. 348,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

