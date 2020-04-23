Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 3,239,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

