Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 155,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

