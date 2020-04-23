Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,650 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 24.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

