Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.