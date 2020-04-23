Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,593. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.