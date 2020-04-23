Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 229 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.29. 2,841,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

