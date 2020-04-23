Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.24. 695,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

