Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 3,586 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after buying an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 228,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,052. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.