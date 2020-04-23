Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.