Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark lowered Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.05. 547,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,748. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.73.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$250.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.7452331 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

