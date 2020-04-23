Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($46.56).

EPA FP traded up €1.31 ($1.52) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €32.42 ($37.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.16.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

