Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

TOU traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

