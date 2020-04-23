Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 5.7%

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.89 and last traded at $258.00, approximately 2,206,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,933,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

